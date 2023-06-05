A FUN dog show on the Millpool’s grassy knoll had a coronation theme, as pooches of all persuasions competed for titles such as ‘Most Royal Walk’ and ‘Handsome Prince’.
The event was organised by Looe Town Council in support of Ellie’s Haven, the chosen charity of show sponsors Tregoad Holiday Park.
With so many appealing eyes, cute faces and waggy tails, it was a pretty hard task for the judges to make their decisions, and all the entrants were very well-behaved, said Councillor Edwina Hannaford.
In the end, Best in Show went to German Shepherd Bella, while the ‘dog the judges all wanted to take home’ was a Labradoodle named Doris.
Winners of the different categories were: Waggiest Tail – Dave, Springer Spaniel; Dog with Most Royal walk – Blu, Black Labrador; Prettiest Princess – Bella, German Shepherd; Handsome Prince – Shep, Border Collie; Best Eyes – Frank, Shitz Shu; Golden Oldies (7+) – Pebbles, Greyhound; Best Trick – Luna, Red Merle Collie cross German Shepherd – Child Handler (child 7-15) – Blu, Black Labrador; Dog judge would most like to take home – Doris, Labradoodle; Best in Show – Bella, German Shepherd; Best Reserve – Pebbles, Greyhound