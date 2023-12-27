The Saltash Pontoon is set to be unavailable for users for a week at the beginning of January.
Saltash Town Council has said that works will be undertaken on the facility for approximately a week, beginning on January 8, 2024.
It will be closed to enable maintenance works on the pontoon.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council said: “Maintenance work will be undertaken on the Saltash Pontoon week commencing Monday, January 8, 2024. The Pontoon will be unavailable to all users from this date until work is completed. The work is anticipated to take seven days.”