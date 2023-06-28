The first was the fisheries group so that we could agree the future programme for the year. We plan that the next meeting centres on safety at sea. Something that is very important to me. The second group that I chaired was the Channel Islands. It was good to be able to catch up with politicians from this part of the British family and hear the issues they face. They told me that they have issues about finding houses for key workers and the importance of tourism. Issues not dissimilar to Cornwall.