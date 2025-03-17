NOAH Law, the Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay, is planning to discuss challenging issues with constituents over a pint.
Mr Law said he wants to rebuild trust in politics by dealing head on with some of the thorniest topics.
He has issued an invitation to voters to attend sessions in Newquay on Friday, March 21, from 6pm to 8pm and at Roche on Saturday, March 22, from 5pm to 7pm.
Mr Law said: “Tell me your concerns, your aspirations for what politics should look like and, if nothing else, share a drink together in an informal atmosphere.”
People need to register for the sessions via www.eventbrite.com/cc/pint-with-your-mp-4128183
Mr Law said the locations of the sessions will be revealed later for security reasons.