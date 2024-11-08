The Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for North Cornwall, has co-signed a letter to the Chancellor calling for the exemption of GP surgeries, social care providers, hospices, NHS dentists, charitable health and care providers, and pharmacies from the upcoming increase in employers' National Insurance contributions (NICS).
Ben Maguire and his Liberal Democrat MP colleagues have warned that this tax hike will worsen the already critical state of the NHS and social care sector. The letter acknowledges the challenging fiscal landscape left by the previous Conservative government and supports necessary measures.
However, it argues that imposing additional financial burdens on vital health and care providers is counterproductive and risks further destabilising essential services.
While the extra NHS funding announced in the budget has been welcomed, subjecting healthcare providers to higher National Insurance costs effectively reverses that support. Unlike smaller employers shielded by the Employment Allowance, GP surgeries and care providers face significant financial strain, forcing potential cuts to services and staff.
“These services are the backbone of health provision, supporting millions of patients and preventing further strain on NHS hospitals,” the MPs wrote. Without targeted action, they warn, the NHS and social care crisis will deepen.
Ben Maguire MP said: “We urge the Chancellor to reconsider this policy for the sake of the communities we represent and the future of our healthcare system. Without this exemption, our most essential care services will suffer, and so will patients here in North Cornwall.”