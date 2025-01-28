Cornwall is a unique part of the United Kingdom, with a proud cultural heritage, distinct identity, and challenges that demand tailored solutions. Yet, when decisions about our economy, infrastructure, and public services are made in Westminster, they often fail to address our specific needs. That’s why Cornwall needs its own devolution deal; a bespoke arrangement that puts power in local hands.
But let me be clear: I do not believe the mayoral model, often tied to devolution deals, is the right fit for Cornwall. Instead, I see a Cornish Assembly in our long-term future; an assembly that reflects the values of our communities and ensures truly democratic decision making.
Devolution is about more than transferring powers from Westminster; it’s about shaping Cornwall’s future on our own terms. One size fits all policies do not work for rural and coastal areas like ours. From housing to transport and from healthcare to economic growth, Cornwall faces challenges that require local solutions; not blanket decisions from Whitehall.
Take housing, for example. Our communities are under immense pressure from the rising tide of second homes and unaffordable rents. A devolved Cornwall could implement policies that address this crisis head on, such as managing the number of second homes and proposals to improve housing inadequacy and affordability. But these decisions should not rest in the hands of one individual with mayoral powers; they should be shaped by a democratic body that reflects the voices of all Cornish people.
Similarly, when it comes to transport, Cornwall’s challenges as a peninsula are unique. Limited rail links, patchy bus services, and a car dependent population are not best served by a centralised funding system. Local control over transport budgets would allow us to develop a sustainable network that connects our towns and villages, supports our economy, and tackles climate change.
Cornwall’s economy, too, has distinct needs. Agriculture, fishing, and tourism are the backbone of our region, and they need a localised approach to investment. At the same time, we have the potential to be a leader in renewable energy and innovation. With greater control, we could invest in skills, infrastructure, and industries that align with Cornwall’s future.
Some argue that a mayoral model brings strong leadership, but Cornwall doesn’t need a single figurehead. Our challenges are too complex, and our communities too diverse, to be addressed by one person. A Cornish Assembly; a democratic institution, would ensure decisions are made collaboratively, representing the interests of the whole region rather than concentrating power in one office.
Other parts of the UK, such as Wales and Scotland, have proven the value of devolved governance. Cornwall deserves the same opportunity. A bespoke devolution deal would allow us to take control of our destiny and build a future where Cornish voices shape Cornish decisions.
Devolution is not just an opportunity; it is a necessity. But it must be done the right way. Cornwall deserves more than a one size fits all deal. We deserve an assembly that empowers us to lead, together.
Leigh Frost
Liberal Democrat Cornwall councillor for Bodmin St Petroc