This weekend just gone, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Education, Bridget Phillipson MP, began to set out our plan for this and it was wonderful to see. The fundamental basis of Phillipson’s plan is that the opportunities offered to young people should not be down to luck, it should not be down to a postcode lottery, but instead those opportunities should be open to all, fairly and freely and should not be dictated by the wealth of a child’s parents.