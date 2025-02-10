With the council election coming up on May 1, he said: “If the Independents are in control of Cornwall Council come May, we will truly prioritise housing. Homes for local families is a must and we are failing all those 20,000 residents on the waiting list and those currently spending years in emergency housing while paying out over £10 million. It just doesn’t make sense. The number of empty properties also officially increased by 135 and all this on top of the Conservatives voting to sell off social housing which it owns. You couldn’t make it up!”.