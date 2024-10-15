AFTER two weeks of to-ing and fro-ing over the possibility of a vote of no confidence in Cornwall Council’s Conservative leader Linda Taylor, a date has now been set for an extraordinary meeting to decide her fate. She says the move against her is “strange” but she won’t let it affect her.
Cllr John Conway, who resigned from the Tory group a few months ago after calling Cllr Taylor a “dictator” and is now leader of the Non-aligned group, tabled the original motion on Monday, September 30, with backing from former Cornwall Council leader, Independent councillor Julian German.
They cited concerns over the Cabinet’s decision to forge ahead with finding a financial partner to run and develop the council’s Newquay airport estate. The motion needed 29 signatures – a third of sitting councillors – to go to the vote. It missed by two signatures when a deadline came four days later.
There was a spat with officers when opposition councillors said there was nothing in the constitution stating there is a time limit on such moves.
The vote of no confidence (VONC) motion was tabled again with 29 signatures attached and on Friday, October 11 a date was set for an extraordinary meeting for the vote at 10.30am on Thursday, November 7.
We contacted Cllr Taylor – who represents St Ives East, Lelant and Carbis Bay, and has been council leader since 2021 – to get her reaction.
“I think it’s a predicted play by the leader of the … I don’t quite know what they call themselves, actually … Cllr Conway, and Cllr German. We’re coming towards the last seven / eight months of our administration – I find it a little strange in relation to the airport.
“Quite clearly, nobody has actually seen a deal; Cabinet haven’t seen a deal, we’re still in discussions. I find the timing a little bit odd. There’s obviously more to a vote of no confidence than the airport when you haven’t actually seen the deal. There has to be something else going on.”
Having spoken to other opposition councillors, I get a sense they feel there’s a lack of communication over big council projects like the Pydar and Langarth developments, the delivery of which is likely to be affected by the economic downturn.
Cllr Taylor responded that the VONC was purely down to the airport deal, but was quick to slam Independent councillors, who are among those who have signed the move against her, particularly Cllr German, who she labelled a puppeteer.
“I haven’t actually seen the names. You get elected as an Independent member and as soon as you walk through County Hall you then become a group that has no clear manifesto to the general public and it appears that the puppeteer Cllr German is dictating that some of his group – though it’s not actually his group, it’s Cllr Rich’s – obviously support him. It’s politics. Let’s wait and see how the day plays out.”
How does this affect you as the leader of the council and you as a person, someone who has repeatedly said they want the best for Cornwall?
“I still want the best for Cornwall and I can’t let it affect me. It must not interfere with the normal business of this Conservative administration.”
In a comment that mirrored another female Tory leader of old, Cllr Taylor added: “That weakness must be for others. I’ve got a very strong supportive Cabinet. We cannot let it interfere – we must continue.
“The vote of no confidence will play out – let’s see what happens. It will be interesting. I do want to say thank you to people who have been making contact and supporting me. That’s been really reassuring.”
Is that people from all parties? “That’s from people within Cornwall,” Cllr Taylor added, ducking the question with a laugh.
One of her Cabinet members, Connor Donnithorne – who was beaten by Labour’s Perran Moon in his bid to become MP for Camborne and Redruth – took to X / Twitter to criticise those who brought the no-confidence motion: “How can the opposition at Cornwall Council table a VONC when most of them don’t even turn up to hold this administration to account at Cabinet meetings? If they did their job (which they are paid to do) there would be better scrutiny. They rarely turn up.”
The vote of no confidence is almost an exact reversal of a similar move to oust Cllr German when he was leader of the council at the beginning of 2021. An extraordinary full council meeting was called that April after the motion was tabled by Cllr Taylor, who was then Tory group leader.
The motion to remove Cllr German as leader was lost with 40 votes in favour, 65 against and seven abstentions. A few weeks later, the Conservative group was voted into power. The next Cornwall Council election is on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Former Tory leader of Cornwall Council Alec Robertson was removed from office following a vote of no confidence in 2012. The vote was held over the decision to push ahead with plans to part-privatise key council services. The full council had voted against the proposals.