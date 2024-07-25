Dick Cole, leader of Cornish party Mebyon Kernow, has been active at the heart of the campaign for what he calls “proper” devolution for Cornwall for over 30 years. Addressing fellow councillors, he said: “It will not come as a surprise, that it is my view that the White Paper is not the document I hoped it would be. It does not go far enough and I would appeal to the Cabinet to make additional changes to strengthen it further.