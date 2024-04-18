DEVON and Cornwall are asking residents to remain vigilant when selling or purchasing items online as fraud reports increase.
The police say they have received a number of reports of scams involving items advertised for sale on Facebook.
It had been reported that when people have gone to collect items and pay by bank transfer for it, a confirmation of the transfer has been shown on a phone to the victim and items have then been taken before the payment is received, and the victim never receives the payment.
Police say it is always best to check and be completely satisfied money has been received.