With the weather set to be warm and sunny this bank holiday weekend, Devon & Cornwall Police are warning local residents and holiday makers of the dangers of being in the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Bank holidays are some of the busiest times in Devon and Cornwall, with thousands of holiday makers making their way to the county to enjoy the countryside and beaches.
Sadly, alcohol is often a major factor in many water related incidents over the summer, not just for swimmers but also kayakers, paddleboarders and jet skiers.
Anyone visiting the beach this weekend is advised to check local tide times and information before hitting the water. Even the most experienced of swimmers can get into trouble, so remember to respect the sea and surrounding areas.
Torbay Sector Inspector Andrea Kingdon said: “Bank holidays are busy times, and we want everyone to enjoy the good weather safely.
“We have fantastic beaches, but alcohol and swimming do not mix. If you have had a drink, stay on shore. Alcohol impairs judgement, coordination, and reaction time. Going in the sea after consuming alcohol can put you and others in danger.
“So please, have a great bank holiday weekend, stay hydrated, use plenty of suncream and if you have been drinking, stay out of the sea.”
For more information about tide times in Devon you can go to https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/coast-and-sea/tide-tables/10