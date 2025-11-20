POLICE in the St Austell area have dealt with a number of collisions today (Thursday, November 20) caused by the wintry conditions.
And they are urging drivers to take care with temperatures expected to be at or below freezing tonight.
A yellow warning for ice from the Met Office will be in force from 6pm today until 11am tomorrow.
Snow fell in the Clay Country and caused problems for motorists.
St Dennis Primary Academy was closed for the day because of the weather and the St Dennis Parish Council office remained shut too.
The primary school issued an online post which said: “As you can see, the snow is still falling, so many staff are unable to get to school today as roads are blocked. I am sure you will all understand that to keep everyone safe, we will be closing today.”
St Austell Police said this afternoon: “With temperatures expected to be at or below freezing later this evening and into tomorrow morning, we would encourage people to ensure that they plan adequate time for their journeys and that they drive with caution according to the road conditions.”
