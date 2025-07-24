MORE than 100 motorists were caught speeding in the St Austell area during a police crackdown.
Devon and Cornwall Police mounted an operation in the district after concerns were raised by people in the community about dangerous driving.
Two police vans equipped with hi-tech cameras were deployed on roads with speed limits of 20mph, 30mph, 40mph and 60mph.
Neighbourhood police were joined by a police road safety team during the operation which lasted a few hours and caught 113 speeding motorists.
Inspector Simon Andrews said: “Speeding can kill. Whether you hurt yourself, another road user or a pedestrian – your actions can have severe consequences.
“That’s why operations like these are so important, especially when communities tell the police that they have real concerns about road safety in a particular neighbourhood.
“We know this doesn’t solve the issue completely, but we hope our presence has meant road users will be more considerate of their speed. I’d also like to thank the majority of drivers who kept to the speed limit.
“These types of operations can receive a bad reception, but if the consequence of deploying a speed camera van on the road means our actions will save a life now or in the future, then it’s absolutely worth it.
“So please, if you’re in a vehicle just be aware of your speed and don’t go above the limit. They’re not there to be a nuisance, they’re there to keep you and other people safe.
“Our officers will continue to deploy speed camera vans in new locations at different times of day. If you have any concerns about speeding, please come forward and report them to us. We’re taking robust action to keep our roads safe.”
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three points added to your licence. Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.
If you’re a newly qualified driver and receive six points during the first two years after passing your test, your licence will automatically be revoked. To get it back, you’ll need to apply and pay for a new provisional licence and pass both the theory and practical tests again.
Road safety remains a priority for Devon and Cornwall Police. There are five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads – known as the “fatal five”. These include inappropriate or excessive speed, not wearing a seatbelt, driver distraction (including using a mobile phone), driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and careless and inconsiderate driving.
In a separate matter, a police officer on patrol in Bugle saw a motorcyclist riding an illegal pit bike on the road. The officer seized the pit bike after it was abandoned by the motorcyclist, and enquiries were ongoing to identify the rider.
Meanwhile, St Austell Police have warned that it is against the law to ride an e-scooter on a public road, cyclepath or pavement. Riders seen and stopped by police will have their e-scooters seized. They may also be fined and receive penalty points.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.