BOARDMASTERS organisers have released traffic information ahead of this year’s festival, which will take place between August 6 and 10.
Traffic management
Main objective in 2025 is to keep traffic flowing, to do this we have invested in a larger traffic management provision.
Created a one-way system on-site and around Newquay on key day of arrivals. This is in place from Wednesday, August 6 to Thursday, August 7.
One way system
The biggest change with road closures will be the restriction on vehicles turning left out of Priory Road and Rialton Road onto the A3059 heading towards the festival.
A diversion will be in place down to Nansledan Roundabout to Quintrell Downs Roundabout and on to the Halloon Roundabout.
This will be operational on Wednesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 7 between 8am and 4am, Sunday, August 10 from 6pm to 3am and Monday, August 11 from 8am to 2pm.
This is to keep the traffic flowing into site and not backing up onto the arterial roads
One way system on and off site will be operational on Wednesday, August 6 and Thursday, August from 6am to 12am, Sunday, August 10 from 6pm and 3am and on Monday, August 11 from 8am and 2pm.
Watergate Road closures
Alexandra Road, Watergate Road (B3276) will be closed under the powers of an Anti Terrorism Traffic Regulation Order for crowd safety purposes.
The closure will be in place from Porth, at junction of Alexandra Road and Lewarne Road through to the Junction of Watergate Bay and Trevarrian Hill.
The road closure will be in place on Wednesday, August 6 from 6am to 4am on Thursday, August 7. On Thursday, August 7 from 9am to 4am on Friday, August 8. On Friday, August 8 from 9am to 4am on Saturday, August 9. On Saturday, August 9 from 9am to 4am on Sunday, August 10. On Sunday, August 10 from 9am to 4am on Monday, August 11. On Monday, August 11 from 4am to 2pm or released earlier if possible, based on traffic flow around area.
A spokesperson for Boardmasters said: “We understand that effective traffic planning is crucial for the event, particularly given its impact on the local road network.
“In light of thorough evaluations of the 2024 traffic plan’s successes and challenges, the Boardmasters team has diligently partnered with key operational stakeholders, including Cornwall Council Highways and Streetworks Teams, Devon and Cornwall Police, National Highways, and local transport providers. This collaboration has led to the creation of a more efficient and comprehensive traffic management plan for this year. By assuming greater control over the road network near the event site, our aim is to keep traffic flowing smoothly and to significantly reduce disruptions for the local community.
“The one-way traffic system and soft road closures are in place to reduce the impact on the local road network during the peak times for festival goer arrivals and departures with the overall objective to keep traffic flowing.
“Residents and those travelling to businesses or properties within the one-way system areas will still be permitted access as usual. However, anyone without a specific destination, or those who wish to simply traverse the area must follow the signed one-way system. If you’re a resident or visiting a local business, simply inform the traffic marshal and you’ll be directed through.
“Boardmasters have worked year-round with colleagues at Cornwall Council highways team, National Highways, Devon & Cornwall Police and many other operational partners to develop this traffic scheme and the more people that adhere to the system, the better the traffic will flow for everyone.
“We want to emphasise that there will be no resident pass or permit schemes for the 2025 event.
“To ensure a smooth experience, we urge all local road users to adhere to the designated traffic diversion signage to avoid any closures.”
