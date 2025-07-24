The road closure will be in place on Wednesday, August 6 from 6am to 4am on Thursday, August 7. On Thursday, August 7 from 9am to 4am on Friday, August 8. On Friday, August 8 from 9am to 4am on Saturday, August 9. On Saturday, August 9 from 9am to 4am on Sunday, August 10. On Sunday, August 10 from 9am to 4am on Monday, August 11. On Monday, August 11 from 4am to 2pm or released earlier if possible, based on traffic flow around area.