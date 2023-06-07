Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information to help locate a 42-year-old man from Newquay who is wanted on recall to prison.
Kai Bowering was originally convicted of burglary in 2020 and is wanted after having his license revoked.
He is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall and of medium build with short brown hair. He also has tattoos on his arm, hand and neck.
Bowering has links to Mid and West Cornwall along with Bristol.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting Log number 689 5 May 2023.