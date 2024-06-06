DEVON and Cornwall Police have praised the success of a recent operation targeting dangerous driving.
Operation Vortex was undertaken by the force last month, in an effort to reduce the number of collisions and casualties on the roads by targeting dangerous and inconsiderate driving.
Last month, officers stopped 231 vehicles and made 21 arrests as part of the operation.
Officers arrested two men who stole three motorcycles in Cornwall.
As well as this, officers found 84 speeding offences, including six drivers travelling at over 97mph, 1580 further speeding offences, detected by the Safety Camera Unit, 42 vehicles being driven without valid insurance and/or MOT, 24 mobile phone offence, four motorists driving while disqualified, four drivers not wearing a seatbelt, 15 drivers under the influence of drink or drugs, and 12 motorists driving without due care.
Motor patrol constable, Richie Roome of the Alliance Roads Policing Team said: “Operation Vortex is a proactive operation that targets aspects of dangerous driving that puts others at risk. This includes the ‘fatal five’ - careless driving, drink and drug driving, failing to wear seatbelts, distracted driving (such as using a mobile phone or tablet at the wheel), and speeding - which all play a big part in the collisions we see in our force area.
“In recent weeks, we’ve sadly seen an increase in people killed and seriously injured on our roads across the counties. We hope that the results of this operation reassure our communities that we’re committed to removing dangerous drivers from our roads and keeping people safe.”
Drivers caught committing offences could receive a fine and points on their licence, a court appearance or even imprisonment for more serious offences.
Constable Roome added: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to take extra care on the roads and to take more time to look out for other road users.
“The past few weeks have been truly tragic and the last thing our officers want to do is knock on any more doors to tell someone a loved one isn’t coming home."
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez said: “While families continue to be devastated by the deaths of their loved ones due to inconsiderate and dangerous driving, I will wholeheartedly support the police in robust enforcement of road traffic laws.
“I’d like to thank the officers, staff and volunteers whose hard work has made us all safer because of this operation, and many more like it. I hope that those who choose to endanger the lives of others consider the fact that they will be caught and may well find themselves behind bars.”