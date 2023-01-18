The delivery driver was delivering parcels despite having no insurance on his vehicle and after Police checked the man's immigration status, discovered his visa had expired last year.
This meant that the driver was no longer allowed to be in the United Kingdom and was taken into custody by the Police.
In a tweet on the Devon and Cornwall Police No Excuse Twitter account, officers with Devon and Cornwall Police revealed what happened. They wrote: "Van stopped on the A30 at Plusha - driver delivering parcels without any insurance - checks with immigration reveal his visa expired last year and should no longer be in the UK - driver now in custody"