A 26-year-old man who was arrested on alleged rape has been named by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It comes days after police were called to reports of a rape which took place on Alexandra Road in St Austell in the early hours of Monday morning.
The investigation led to a cordon being in place at the scene while officers investigated.
At the time, police said a 26 year old local man had been arrested on suspicion of rape, while a woman in her 30s was recieving support from specialist officers.
However, the man arrested has now been charged and named by Devon and Cornwall Police, and is set to appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court, this morning.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers investigating reports of an alleged rape that took place in the area of Alexandra Road, St Austell, on Monday 29 May have charged a man in connection with the incident.
"Frankie Mann, aged 26, of Bridge Road, St Austell, has been charged with one count of rape of a woman aged 16 or over. He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday June 2 2023."