DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after up to 20 sheds and polytunnels were broken into and contents stolen overnight at allotments in South East Cornwall.
The break-ins happened overnight in Barbican Road, East Looe, between Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10.
Garden tools, a rotavator and a battery- powered shredder were among the items taken.
A significant number of wooden sheds were broken into and searched with their locks ripped off. In addition, doors were ripped open on some of the polytunnels. A large container at the top of the field was also entered; the padlock forced with a garden fork and a cash box plus brush cutter taken. A strimmer was taken before being abandoned nearby.
A battery-powered shredder was taken from one shed.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240033347.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
For information on how to keep your shed safe and secure visit: Keeping your shed or garage safe and secure | Crime prevention | Devon & Cornwall Police (devon-cornwall.police.uk)