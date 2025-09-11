DEVON & Cornwall Police has launched a survey to better understand victim experiences of reporting rape and serious sexual offences to the police.
The force is encouraging victims of rape and sexual offences to complete the anonymous victim experience survey. The aim is that by sharing their experience of dealing with the Police during investigations, it will be able to provide an even better service to victims.
Detective Superintendent Nicky Seager, from the Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “We are constantly trying to improve our service to victims of rape and sexual offences as part of our remit to reduce and prevent violence against all victims, including women and girls.
“We recognise that victims of rape and sexual offences have been through a very traumatic time and we hope that by sharing their experiences with us we can use that information to improve and build on our existing investigations and support for victims. The information provided will allow us to identify areas for improvement as well as best practice.”
Rachel (not her real name), survivor of rape and advocate for victims of rape, added: “Having been through the system with Devon & Cornwall Police following a rape, it’s really good to see that they are reaching out to victims and listening to what they have to say in relation to the service given. I would encourage any survivor to complete the survey and share information about their experiences with the Force, so we can help protect other women and girls.
“Sharing information may also help police to bring offenders to justice and prevent them from committing further offences against other women.”
Sarah West, victim care unit lead, said: “It takes a lot for a victim of rape or serious sexual assault to report to police. The Victim Care Unit speaks to these victims every day and strives to match them to the support that will best fulfil their personal needs and manage the impact that the experience has had on them.
“This survey will be essential in gathering important data for the Force and will enable it to identify ways to better support victims during investigations.“
Any survivor or rape or a serious sexual offence, that has been the subject of a recent investigation, whether the offence occurred recently or a number of years ago, is invited to complete this anonymous survey, which takes about 15 minutes.
