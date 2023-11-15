Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a man in Par, Cornwall.
The woman was walking her dog by Par Duck Pond around 7pm on Monday, October 30 when she was approached by the man.
He attempted to snatch the dog and then assaulted her. She sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police are investigating and seeking the suspect who is described as white, in his mid-20s, and of average to large build. He was wearing an orange hooded top.
Detectives are asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV which covers the area around the pond and St Andrew’s Road.