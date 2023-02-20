Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after a seven-year-old boy was killed in Plymstock, near Plymouth.
They're appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage or information to come forward.
The incident took place at approximately 11.10 am, on Sunday, February 19 near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club on Wembury Road.
A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance but later died from his injuries.
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage or any information which may assist police enquiries is asked by the police to report it online, quoting log 331 of 19 February.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency Services were called at around 11.10 am today [Sunday 19 February] to a report of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian on Wembury Road, Plymstock.
"The incident took place near the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.
"A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance. Police have since been informed that he has sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.
"A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
"The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.
"Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage or any information which may assist our enquiries is asked to report it online here quoting log 331 of 19 February."