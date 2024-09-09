Police were called by the Ambulance service at 10.10am on Saturday, September 7 following a report of concern for the welfare of two people in Bodmin.
Emergency services attended a property in the Fletchersbridge area, where a woman and a child were given emergency medical treatment.
Sadly, they were both confirmed deceased at the scene.
Formal identification remains ongoing, and we do believe that they are a mother and son, aged 31 and 9. Their next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “This is a tragic and incredibly sad incident, and our thoughts are with their family and friends.
“The deaths are being treated as unexpected and are currently unexplained, so we are investigating them to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.
“I would like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident and we are not seeking to speak to anyone in connection to the deaths.”
A spokesperson added: “Please do not speculate on social media about what may have occurred, we are supporting the family while our enquiries continue, in order to establish the facts.”