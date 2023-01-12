Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an update in their search for a missing Bodmin teenager.
Police have confirmed that the 14-year-old girl, from Bodmin, who had been reported missing in the St Austell area on January 7, has been found safe and well in the St Austell area.
The update comes after Police issued an appeal for information amid concerns for the girl’s welfare.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in their search.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Katie Clementson, 14, has been found safe and well this afternoon in the St Austell area following enquiries.
“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”