DEVON and Cornwall Police has issued a plea to drivers following a spate of collisions on South West roads.
Between April 1, 2024 and May 6, 2024, Devon and Cornwall Police have attended 17 serious collisions.
As a result of these collisions, nine people have lost their lives and a further nine people have experienced serious injuries.
Chief Inspector Simon Jenkinson from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team said: “Each one of these collisions is a tragedy and will have been devastating for the family and friends of the people involved.
“I’m urging all motorists – living locally or visiting on holiday – to adjust their driving in accordance with the road conditions; stick to a safe speed and take extra time to look out for other road users.
“The past few weeks have been truly tragic and the last thing our officers want to do is knock on any more doors to tell someone a loved one isn’t coming home.
“Whether you are driving, riding or walking, please take extra care when out on our roads.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner, is chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
Crime Commissioner Hernandez said: “Each of these tragic collisions will have a devastating impact on the friends and families of those involved.
“Through Vision Zero South West, we are working hard with our partners to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads and put an end to this senseless and avoidable loss of life. Accordingly, road safety remains one of my top priorities as I start a new term of office.
“All road users can play a part in creating a safer road network and, for the sakes of our families and friends, we all have an interest in doing so.
“For this reason, I would appeal to all road users to take extra care, leave more time for journeys and be particularly aware of those most vulnerable on our roads such as cyclists, horse riders, pedestrians and motorcyclists.”