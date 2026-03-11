A POLICE firearms amnesty has been deemed a success after potentially lethal weapons were taken out of circulation.
Fifty-eight top venting blank‑firer guns were handed in to police stations across Devon and Cornwall, during a Firearms Amnesty, which took place throughout February.
The amnesty period was designed to enable those who purchased one of the models legally for their intended use to dispose of them safely. It also prevents potentially lethal weapons falling into the hands of criminals who may seek to convert them and pose a risk to the public.
Possession of one of the guns could now result in a prison sentence of 10 years.
Chief Inspector Rob Curtis said: “We’re delighted to see that 58 guns have been taken out of circulation, making our communities safer.”
