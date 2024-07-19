POLICE are growing concerned for the welfare of a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Liskeard area.
Trystan, who also goes by the name ‘Shinya’, was last seen at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, July 17.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “He may use public transport, but he is also known to walk long distances – possibly as far as South Devon.
“Trystan described as a white male, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He has auburn hair which is longer on the top than the sides.
“He was last seen wearing matching black top and trousers with a coloured cartoon style pattern, a green camo style jacket and a small shoulder bag.”
If anyone sees Trystan or knows of his whereabouts, call police on 999 quoting log 566 17/7/24.