POLICE were called to the offices of Bodmin Town Council after reports that a man was refusing to leave the building.
Multiple sources within Bodmin Town Council have confirmed that officers were called during the morning of August 16, after Peter Martin, the town clerk, was suspended by councillors on full pay after the previous night’s meeting of the full council.
The suspension came after months of reported tension between Mr Martin and members of Bodmin Town Council, that saw him walk out of a meeting and issue multiple complaints about members of Bodmin Town Council to Simon Mansell, the monitoring officer at Cornwall Council.
One of those complaints, which was considered and rejected in February 2024, concerned the current mayor, Liz Ahearn, who was appointed to her role in May.
Mr Martin told Mr Mansell: “The Complainant has set out that he considers that the Subject Member has breached the Code of Conduct as she has requested copies of information relating to the Estates inspection reports without specifying a purpose for its use.
“It is said that the Subject Member did not specify why she needed the information and has said that officers needed to understand this because the records may contain personal information, without knowing the purpose of use, we cannot ascertain whether it was being used in connection with Council business or not.
“Added to this the Complainant has stated that the request was ambiguous, and it appeared to him to be a phishing exercise though it was thought that her request was part of an attempt to use the information for intimidation reasons at the next Estates meeting.”
This was rejected by Mr Mansell who responded: “Case law has made it clear that a Councillor is entitled to all information which is necessary for the performance of their duties.
“With regards to making the request; this is the legal right of any member to request data and by making such a request this cannot be a breach of the Code. Even if the requests are ‘ambiguous’ members are fully entitled to make them and have them respond to or refused and if refused the member can then take the matter to the Information Commissioner if they wish.”
The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Ahearn, confirmed that Amanda Bright, the community services manager and assistant town clerk, is acting as the ‘interim proper officer’.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 11.25am on Friday, August 16, following reports of a male refusing to leave a building in Mount Folly, Bodmin.
“An officer attended the scene and spoke to those involved.”
Bodmin Town Council have said they were unable to comment.
We have been unable to contact Peter Martin for comment.