Police are increasingly concerned about missing Kalli from the St Austell area

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of Kalousha ‘Kalli’ Kemp who is aged 15 and has been missing since Monday. ( Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police )

DEVON and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Kalousha “Kalli” Kemp, who has been reported missing from the St Austell area.

Kalli was last seen in St Austell at 7.30am on Monday (June 20).

She is 5ft tall and of slim build with long blonde hair. Kali may be wearing a grey hoody, black trousers and white Nike trainers and may also be carrying a black shoulder bag.

She may be travelling in a grey Fiat 500.