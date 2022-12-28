Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A388 at Callington.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 6.30pm on Tuesday 27 December to reports of a collision near Westcott Cross, St Dominick, CallingtonThe collision involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a green Honda Jazz.
"The driver of the Honda Jazz, a man in his 60s from Cornwall, sadly died at the scene.Three other occupants in this vehicle also suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.A fourth passenger received a minor injury.
"The driver of the Zafira was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. He also sustained serious injuries and was later de-arrested while in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the collision.
The road was closed for ten and a half hours for investigations, and police would like to thank the public for their patience while officers investigated the scene."
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 646 of 27 December.