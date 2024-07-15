MORE than a decade after police and crime commissioners were created, we have achieved a great deal but there’s still quite a lot to do to explain our role and functions.
My team and I have been out and about this week promoting the work we do, how we improve services for the public and some of the services I commission for victims and to rehabilitate offenders.
Anyone wanting a greater understanding of my role and the work of my office should read my draft annual report, which goes in front of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel on Friday. This panel is made up of councillors from around the force area – and two lay members – who gather four times a year to scrutinise my decision making.
Producing an annual report is a statutory responsibility and my 2023-24 report explains how policing is funded, how I commission services for victims and to reduce reoffending, and bring the voice of the public into policing.
The cost of my office in achieving my statutory functions was £2.2m – equating to 0.57% of Devon & Cornwall Police’s £384m budget. My staff brought in an additional £2.4m in government funding for programmes like Safer Streets projects, which bolster high visibility patrols, invest in CCTV and reinforce security. We also received £3.7m for victim services.
Most of the force’s budget, 86%, is spent on employing people, both police officers and staff. Since 2016, when I was first elected to post, the number of officers in Devon and Cornwall Police has grown by 686 to a record 3,610, so the bills for wages, uniform and kit has grown significantly. Of course, they, Police Community Support Officers and police staff are the lifeblood of the organisation.
We must not forget the Tri Service Safety Officers and Community Responders, formed in collaboration with other emergency services, these are unique to Devon and Cornwall and a great example of Westcountry innovation. Tri Service Safety Officers – unique to Cornwall until earlier this year - attended 550 incidents in 2023-24.
There were more than 30,000 victims referred to the services I provide to help them cope and recover. Another of my core duties is to provide an Independent Custody Visitor scheme. These volunteers assure me that police custody in Devon and Cornwall is compliant with stringent rules relating to detainees’ rights, conditions and welfare. Visitors made 199 visits to custody units over the year.
The report also details how I was able to reopen a further six police enquiry offices - reconnecting residents with the police force and giving them another avenue to report crime and seek advice, taking pressure off the 101 non-emergency police contact service.
There has been a huge amount of conversation about prisoner rehabilitation since James Timpson – of the shoe repair and key cutting business Timpsons – was appointed Prisons Minister last week. He is of the opinion that reoffending can be reduced if we invest in training and support for prison leavers.
My report details how the Prisoners Building Homes scheme that was pioneered here in Devon just three years ago has been expanded to the point where it is now working with dozens of prisoners and is on track to complete more than 80 properties.
The opportunity here to cut crime and provided much needed housing and a skilled workforce is huge, and I have invited Mr Timpson to visit a workshop to see how this pioneering project is transforming lives.
Finally, the report details how hundreds of you had your say on policing through my Your Safety, Your Say survey. This survey shows me how antisocial behaviour, drug abuse and road safety remain your primary concerns. It is still open so if you want to have your say please see my website or call my office on 01392 225555.
Patrick Phelvin
Head of Communications and Customer Engagement
Friday’s panel, at Council House, Plymouth, is open to press and public and streamed live - see Plymouth City Council’s website for details.