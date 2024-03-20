AS the final term comes to an end, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PPC) for Devon and Cornwall has expressed the force’s achievements and priorities for the future.
PCC Alison Hernandez has reported that the strategy which sets the direction of Devon & Cornwall Police is technically ‘her plan’.
Ms Hernandez explained: “I have a legal obligation to produce it – but in reality it is yours, with the challenges, problems and risks you told me mattered most to you highlighted in four clear priority areas.
“What my office and the police have achieved in the term of office which ends in a few weeks, is laid out in an ‘End of Term Report’ which I have published on my office's website. The report is designed to help the public hold me and the force to account for areas of performance where there is room for improvement too.
“One of my priorities this term has been drugs, and here real progress has been made under the banner of Operation Scorpion, which on March 15 completed its seventh iteration.
“With the new financial year approaching, my office has distributed a leaflet which explains how Devon and Cornwall Police will be funded for the next financial year.”