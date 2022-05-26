Point-to-Point horse racing heads back to Upcott Cross this coming Saturday

Point-to-Point horse racing heads back to the fast flat track at Upcott Cross this coming Saturday, May 28 with The South Tetcott hosting their event. Two Pony races head up the action at 12.30, with the main six race card commencing at 2pm. There are two competitive mixed open races, the first which is sponsored by Simpkins Edwards has Famous Clermont, Sixteen Letters, Virak and Sykes among the entries.

There is also a mixed open for novice riders which is sponsored by Dunbia, and has attracted young jockey stars of the future in Olive Nicholls on Rhythm Is A Dancer and Freddie Gordon on Captain Bucks among the eleven entries. The opening conditions race has previous course winner Minimalistic looking to score again for the Darke family team.

The restricted race could be a race for the Mary Sanderson-trained Grove Ash to improve on his recent second. In the maiden conditions race Kates Lane ran third at Holnicote for the Elizabeth Scott team and Lucky Lara should go well for Josh Newman. Finally up is the maiden race in which Talkingtothemoon would be likely favourite for the Chris Barber team and be another winner for jockey Will Biddick.

The course offers a fabulous day out for all the family with hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and trade stands. Entrance to the course is £15 per person which includes a race card. Children under 16 are free. Dogs on leads welcome.