It’s the turn of the North Cornwall to host their Point-to-Point horse race meeting this coming weekend on Sunday 8th January at The Royal Cornwall Show Ground.
With an early start time of 11.30am, this promises to another action packed day at the races, and an ideal way to continue the New Year celebrations with a day out in the country. Over 70 entries have been received Opening the day’s event is the Moores of St Wenn-sponsored members race in which Ask The Lady for the Dean Summersby team could improve for her run here in the December meeting when finishing two-lengths second and she has the benefit of a mares weight allowance.
Poli Roi could be another exiting purchase for the Tom Malone team, having shown form in Ireland, he ran second here in December under Will Biddick, but needs to defy top weight. Next up is the Rafferty’s Cafe & Wine Bar-sponsored conditions race for novice riders, Dawson City looks to set the standard for the Polly Gundry team, however the now 14 year-old gelding could have some youngsters snapping at his heels. These could be Milbank Flyer for owner, trainer and rider Ed Rees, who is quickly progressing having won his maiden at Great Trethew followed up by a second at Chaddesley Corbett. Field Exhibition is another who could run well here, having won at the last meeting at this track for Gabriella Herbert and the Ed Walker team.
There follows the Kivells-sponsored mixed open which is the feature race of the day and of the 15 entries, Sykes is entered and must be respected coming out of the Nicky Martin team, who are in eye catching good form at the moment. Singapore Sage for the John Heard and Darren Edwards combination run with the benefit of a mares weight allowance, whilst From The Heart’s connections will be hoping he can follow up on his form when winning at the Great Trethew meeting. Humaniste can not be left out of the equation having run a ten length winner at the Dunsmore meeting under Will Biddick. In the Heltor-sponsored maiden race for four, five and six-year-olds Frozen Account looks to be another exiting prospect for team Summersby.
Summerleaze is another catching the eye having finished runner up on three occasions last season for the Jill Dennis team. Higher Tregawne Holiday Cottages sponsor the restricted race in which Milbank Flyer holds strong claims if not running in the earlier conditions race, and Cloudy Flamingo won at this course for the Stuart Penny team at the December meeting, with promising young jockey Charlie Sprake aboard. Finally up is the maiden race for seven year-olds and over which has been sponsored by Dr & Mrs Ashby, and of the 17 entries, Tipsy Hall, Stadmallen, Hold Me Tight and Lavorante have all shown decent place form and market support will be worth following.
The course at Wadebridge offers super parking facilities, a large covered Barn containing a host of trade stands, hot and cold food and refreshments, bar and bookies.Entrance to the course is £15 per person which includes a racecard, Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The course is located at The Royal Cornwall Showground on the edge of Wadebridge. Postcode PL27 7JE.