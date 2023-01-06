Poli Roi could be another exiting purchase for the Tom Malone team, having shown form in Ireland, he ran second here in December under Will Biddick, but needs to defy top weight. Next up is the Rafferty’s Cafe & Wine Bar-sponsored conditions race for novice riders, Dawson City looks to set the standard for the Polly Gundry team, however the now 14 year-old gelding could have some youngsters snapping at his heels. These could be Milbank Flyer for owner, trainer and rider Ed Rees, who is quickly progressing having won his maiden at Great Trethew followed up by a second at Chaddesley Corbett. Field Exhibition is another who could run well here, having won at the last meeting at this track for Gabriella Herbert and the Ed Walker team.