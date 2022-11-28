It was soon business as usual however for the National champion trainer Tom Ellis who came from Warwickshire to saddle his four-year-old Vinnie Sparkles to set up a double for his brother in law Jack Andrews. The well backed favourite cruised to a six lengths victory in the opening Maiden for four and five-year-olds sponsored by Goffs UK Tingle Creek Sale. This provided his rider with his first success since rejoining the amateur ranks after a short but lucrative spell as a professional conditional jockey. “I had a ride in an Irish point the other day after taking part in the Lorna Brooke memorial race at Fairyhouse, but Vinnie Sparkles was my first ride in England since coming back. He took a circuit to warm up and we missed two out,” reported the 24-year-old who was champion point-to-point jockey in the curtailed 2019-20 season. The rider has some way to go to emulate his sister Gina, nine times National champion lady rider, employed on this occasion as leader up for her husband Tom’s charge, and leading him into the winner’s enclosure with a beaming smile.