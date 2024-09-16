Originally from St Ives, Ella Frear has been living in Deptford for the past 14 years and is a poet and artist; has held residencies and fellowships for the Tate Gallery among others. Her collection Goodlord: An Email takes the form of one, long email addressed to an estate agent. It’s explained as ‘a genre-defying novelistic text that beautifully evokes the people and places of our lives’.