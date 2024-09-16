Two Cornish poets have been shortlisted in the same category of the coveted Forward Prize for Poetry 2024.
Rachael Allen’s God Complex and Ella Frears Goodlord: An Email have both being considered alongside three others in the Forward Prize for Best Collection category of the UK’s biggest poetry prize.
According to judge and writer Vanessa Kisuule, the Forward Prizes shortlists this year showcase the ‘astonishing breadth of styles and themes that contemporary poetry currently has to offer’.
The winner of this category receives a prize of £10,000.
Shortlisted back in July, this year’s winners will be announced at a special ceremony opening Durham Book Festival on October 10 2024.
Rachael Allen grew up in Dobwalls and now works as an editor and lecturer of creative writing at Queen Mary University of London.
Her collection of poetry is described as ‘a sweeping and corrosive epic, a narrative poem that tells the story of the breakup of a toxic relationship in the face of the similarly toxic catastrophe of global degradation and disaster.’
She said: “Both of my poetry collections draw heavily from the landscapes I grew up in around Liskeard, Bodmin Moor, Looe and the surrounding areas.
“It’s wonderful to have a spotlight on this book, and with another Cornish poet, Ella Frears, who I am glad to share the space with!”
Originally from St Ives, Ella Frear has been living in Deptford for the past 14 years and is a poet and artist; has held residencies and fellowships for the Tate Gallery among others. Her collection Goodlord: An Email takes the form of one, long email addressed to an estate agent. It’s explained as ‘a genre-defying novelistic text that beautifully evokes the people and places of our lives’.
She said: “I’m thrilled to be shortlisted! This book deals with, among other things, the rental crisis in London and in Cornwall. It was difficult and fun to write and I’m so glad that it’s connecting with people.
“And what a joy to be representing Cornwall with fellow Cornish poet Rachael Allen. Poetry’s coming home!"
Actor and poetry show host, Craig Charles, is this year’s chair of judges, and is joined by poets and writers Alycia Pirmohamed, Vanessa Kisuule, Daniel Sluman and Jane Clarke.
He said: “I’m really thrilled to be in a position to champion all the incredible poets shortlisted. Poetry has long been an important part of my life, and my love for it has been a driver for championing poetry on my BBC6 show.
“My favourite part of this process was getting to spend intensive time with these fresh voices and my fellow judges – all professional poets. I especially love getting to showcase the vibrant spoken word scene I love so much.”