The latest application follows two earlier applications, one which was withdrawn in January 2021 to allow the site to be marketed and one which was refused in April this year as it had not been ‘robustly demonstrated that the property has no viable future in holiday accommodation use’ and that it would result in the loss of a tourist accommodation business to the detriment of Looe’s economy. The planning officer had said that there was no justification in support of the asking price.