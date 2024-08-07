PLANNING permission is being sought for new units at a commercial site in Callington.
Beech Park Auctions owner Hilary Mackay hopes to create new jobs at the site with the construction of three starter units and containers for storage.
A proposal submitted to Cornwall Council would see the existing commercial yard used in a more intense way without encroaching onto surrounding land.
The plans include the construction of three 35 square metre units for commercial use, one unit for storage and distribution purposes to replace an existing marquee, and the installation of four metal shipping containers for storage and distribution.
The planning application states that the new units will be let out to local businesses.
The online auction rooms will continue to operate at the site, which is located between Callington and Kelly Bray on the South Hill Road. An existing access point for vehicles and pedestrians will be used.
Planning agent Mark Andrews said: “My client’s proposal to develop additional commercial floorspace in the form of new starter units will provide benefits to the local economy through the creation of additional jobs in the Callington area. It is anticipated that the proposed development will create an additional six full time jobs and three part time jobs.”