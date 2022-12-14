Saltash Town Council are seeking submissions for an exciting opportunity to run a café at Isambard House, situated at Saltash Railway Station.
Isambard House has undergone extensive renovations and is now open to the public to hire and hosts a wide variety of events from art exhibitions, formal meetings to birthday parties! An opportunity is available to run a café from the waiting area for rail users, hirers of the building and people in the town.
Saltash Station is just a few minutes walk from the Town Centre and Saltash Waterside.
The successful bidder will have the opportunity to run a café operation from within the building which has a compact kitchen, a waiting room which provides space for approximately 18 covers, but a significant proportion of the business is expected to be take-away for rail passengers and casual visitors to the town. Rail usage figures issued in the last few weeks show significant passenger growth from pre pandemic levels, further rises are expected in future years.
Saltash Town Council are committed to helping a new operator by covering reasonable utility costs for the first year, and are keen to find a partner that will work with the Town Council to enhance the events offered within the rentable space that adjoins the Waiting Room area. Any interested parties should download the tender pack from the Saltash Town Council website https://www.saltash.gov.uk/tenders.php.
Potential bidders are encouraged to visit the building.
Closing date is 12 noon on January 27 2023.