EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Proposals for new vets building
PROPOSALS for a replacement building for a Liskeard vets have been submitted to Cornwall Council.
Luxstowe Vets, located adjacent to the Grade II listed Luxstowe House says its current building is in a state of wearing and too small to effectively service their customers’ requirements.
They are seeking planning permission to demolish their existing building, construct a new, two-storey building and reconfigure the land on which the veterinary surgery and parking are located on in order to maximise the parking available on the site and improve accessibility.
They told Cornwall Council: “The brief for this project was to provide a design scheme that would replace and improve the veterinary facilities at the existing Luxstowe Vets that was otherwise becoming somewhat small and inadequate for the client. The existing building was to be demolished due to its wearing conditions and an upscaled new build design is to takes its place in the same area on the site. The scheme will be supplemented by an improved landscape design to solve the issues the vets is currently facing. The scheme will allow for an increase in staff occupancy, increase in customer intake and more available rooms with upgrades to modern equipment. The new facilities are now designed for easy and equal access for all. This includes everything from site gradients, door openings, desk heights and wheelchair turning.
“Whilst the demolition of the building is just the removal of the existing vets, the landscape demolition consists of the removal of concrete paving, gates, manholes, underground drainage, fencing and the stripping back of hedging.”
The first floor of the proposed building would house the staff offices and facilities, in turn enabling an expansion of the public facing clinic facilities on the ground floor.
The plans are currently under consideration by Cornwall Council.
Business plans expansion
A GROWING Bodmin manufacturing business has submitted plans for a new factory which could see the expansion of jobs.
Design for Sport Developments Ltd designs equipment for various sports, including a cardiowall and a specifically designed tennis umpire’s chair among their offerings.
Directors of the company have submitted an application to Cornwall Council to construct a new manufacturing and warehousing unit on land at 16 Normandy Way, Bodmin.
The land is currently undeveloped brownfield land which was most recently used as car parking for the now-defunct Microtest IT services headquarters adjacent, with the land itself previously being a boarded up and derelict factory known as the headquarters of Cirbo Ltd, a precision tool company until that was demolished in 2012.
In a design and access statement submitted to Cornwall Council, Situ8, the agents for the applicant, said: “Situ8 Ltd have been instructed to act on behalf of Design for Sport Developments Ltd to write a supporting Planning Design and Access statement for the construction of a new purpose built 21st century manufacturing and warehouse unit with associated areas for staff accommodation and office space.
“Off road parking provision is provided for staff and articulated vehicles. The applicant makes the case for the development on the basis of the consolidation of the business growth direction for 2025 and beyond.
“The business is currently operative from other premises in the town that are now longer suitable or fit for purpose. To ensure resilience and growth this site provides the right site conditions, location and space necessary to consolidate the enterprise.”
The agents added the business need for the development, adding: “Design for Sport Developments Ltd design and assemble (after sub-contract manufacture in the South-West) products to motivate & encourage people to be more active in theme parks, trampoline parks, family entertainment centres, health clubs & gyms. The business is dedicated to creating, making and building interactive cutting-edge products that bring energy to the trampoline, soft play and FEC markets across the globe.
“Staff work closely with clients, from concept to delivery whilst providing customised solutions that suit the unique needs of each venue. The company focusses on creating innovative, safe and engaging experiences. The business also advises on the right products and strategies to unlock the full potential of client’s parks, ensuring long-term success and lasting customer satisfaction.
“The development proposal will consolidate the business into one site as it currently operates from other local sites elsewhere in the town of Bodmin. The business has flourished over the years, and it is anticipated that once this development has been implemented that there will be further opportunities for growth and provision of additional jobs.”
According to the planning documents, it is anticipated that if approved the factory will involve the provision of 30 jobs at the outset.
Further detail regarding the plans, with Situ8 adding: “Permission is sought for a purpose-built manufacturing/warehouse unit on the industrial/business estate at Normandy Way. The site area of the proposed building measures approx. 35 metres x 20 metres and will provide manufacturing/warehouse space at ground level with a small mezzanine over for staff facilities and an office etc. Parking is provided at the site for staff and customers. All appropriate facilities are to be provided within the fabric of the building i.e. canteen, office space, WCs etc.
“The access arrangements will remain but there will be improved and widened openings to enable articulated vehicles onto the site. There will be an access and egress point for all traffic. Good visibility onto Normandy Way is provided with all vehicles being able to enter and leave in a forward gear and in a safe manner.
“A total of 23 car spaces is proposed (for 30 staff) although it should be noted that local staff are already encouraged to travel by alternate means i.e bus, walking and also carsharing arrangements. It should be noted that there are nearby bus stops within walking distance of the application site.
“The applicant confirms that the premises will be operative from Monday to Friday 7am to 5.30pm. There will be three articulated deliveries per day from six to eight wheeled lorries.”
• Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series