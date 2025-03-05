PROPOSALS for the extension of a village hall near Callington has been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The application concerns South Hill Parish Hall, Golberdon, Callington and was made by Chris Beckett.
In the application, the management behind the hall told the local authority’s planners: “The South Hill Parish Hall is at heart of the parish, sited on the corner of the playing fields, being used for many local events and hired out for classes, clubs, meetings and functions.
“The hall is now not large enough for all the activities and requires this application for a new extension to the hall to increase the size to offer additional facilities for the parish and surrounding area.
“Updating the building that will provide a new entrance, meeting/ games room with two new disabled toilets on inside and one outside plus much needed storage room. The hall will be on one level which will allow disabled access to all areas
“The external disabled toilet can be used by the playing field, playground plus all locals adding to the existing WC both will be open 24 hours”
One member of the public wrote in support of the application, stating its valuable use to the community.
Mr David Skelton said: “I wish to support to this application. As a local resident, I have attended countless meetings and events at South Hill Parish Hall, over many years. The Parish Hall and Church are the only social hubs we have in our parish.
“The current meeting room is not soundproofed from the main hall and there is only one set of toilets. This causes problems if both rooms are used simultaneously by different hirers. The Hall committee, who have a responsibility for child protection, have recognised that this is not acceptable. The proposed design addresses all of these concerns within a modest increase in the size of the building.
“The adjoining recreation field is regularly used for football and cricket matches and the children's play area is very popular. The existing disabled toilet is only accessible to Hall hirers so the proposed external disabled toilet, also with baby changing facilities, will be a welcome addition for the wider community, not just Hall users.I'm pleased that the impact of the proposals on my neighbours who live across the road from the Hall has been considered.
“The proposed lighting will illuminate the parking area and entrance to the Hall but not cause a nuisance to those living nearby. Planting up the boundary hedge which is quite barren at present, will be a welcome improvement which will deaden sound, provide privacy and improve ecology.
“I support using the energy saving measures which have been adopted in the existing building, in the proposed extension. The extra PV panels and storage battery and use of a heat pump for heating will ensure the building is low carbon and affordable to run which should keep hire costs down.
“There is a reason that South Hill Parish Council has not commented on this Planning application. The council is the custodian trustee of the Parish Hall so have an interest in the application and therefore decided it should not comment. I don't think that is explained publically elsewhere.
Cornwall Council approved the application subject to an additional condition about ecological enhancement, specifically: “The development hereby permitted shall be conducted in accordance with the Ecological Enhancement Proposal set out on page 15 of the Bat and Nesting Bird Assessment (Brookside Ecology, December 2024).
“Reason: In the interest of enhancing the ecological value of the site, in accordance with policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 -2030 (adopted November 2016).”
