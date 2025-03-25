PROPOSALS for a detached self-build dwelling on land at Shippen Barn, St Pinnock has been refused by Cornwall Council on the grounds of a ‘poor design’.
The proposals were seeking to replace an extant planning permission for a new two bedroom dwelling on the land.
The planning agent for the applicant, Mr G Martin, told the local authority: “This proposed scheme seeks to replace the existing approved replacement scheme with a proposal of very similar scale (an identical footprint) and identical materiality. The scheme involves a slight adjustment to the ground floor plan and the introduction of a first floor in the roof void.
“The overall roof height would be raised by under 1.2 metres and dormers introduced to provide space for the bedrooms. Given that the building will not be prominent in the landscape due to lack of public views from the wider context, in terms of visual impact it is considered that an increase of 1.2m height would not have a material impact on the setting, nor would the introduction of dormer windows that would be finished in a timber cladding and slate-roofed (and therefore camouflaged from view against the backdrop of the main roof).
“Two storey buildings are naturally more energy efficient than single storey buildings in that the form factor (relating to the external surface area to floor space ratio) is improved and that the heat rises from the ground floor to spaces at first floor level. Therefore, the introduction of more floor space on an identical footprint and within an extremely similar building volume (the overall increase in volume is just 12%) is more efficient both economically and ecologically.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planners told the applicant: “The proposal would result in poorly designed residential development which does not align with the policies for housing growth, being contrary to policies 3, 7 and 9 of the Cornwall Local Plan and paragraphs 11 and 84 of the NPPF, and would offer visually harmful built form which would be uncharacteristic and incongruous within its immediate setting and would have a undesirable urbanising effect on this rural landscape and would erode at the surrounding agricultural character, contrary to policies 12 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan.
“Whilst the provision of a new dwelling would provide for some benefits through helping to address the housing crisis and offering economic benefits during the construction phase, these benefits are not considered to outweigh the identified harm presented through the adverse impacts to this designated landscape within the Looe and Seaton Valleys AGLV.
“As such, taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal is not acceptable and is therefore recommended for refusal. All other matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”