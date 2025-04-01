The extension of a scout hut to comprise offices and a meeting room near Callington have been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
South West Community Builds applied to the local authority for the extension of the building belonging to 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group, Scout Hall, Sports Field, Stoke Climsland, Callington.
They told the authority: “The proposed building extension is appropriate in scale, amount and appearance and provide much- needed functional improvements to the scout hall to support the work of 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group.
“There are no planning constraints or policies applicable to the site that would have an adverse impact on the proposals.
“This proposal therefore provides an opportunity for sustainable growth of the existing scout hall and will make a positive contribution to local community facilities.”
Cornwall Council approved the permission for the construction of the extension.
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series