JL Planning, the agents for the applicant said: “this pre-application offers to reuse the building to provide 4 new homes in a sustainable location. This would allow the Lodge to be relocated to a newer, more thermally efficient building. The intention here is not to lose the Lodge but to find a more suitable and sustainable building in the local area. The purpose of this pre-application is to seek the Council’s advice and to engage proactively with the authority. The aim being to submit a planning application which can be supported by officers.