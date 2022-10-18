Planning applications dealt with by council
Saturday 22nd October 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
IDEAS ON what can be done with the redundant St Saviours Church in Polruan have been sought by Lanteglos by Fowey Parochial Church Council which has asked Cornwall planners for pre-application advice on potential uses for the building.
- FOUR glamping pods with parking spaces can be put on land at Moorswater Lodge, Old Road, Liskeard.
- A PLAN to build a house in the rear garden of Wicton on North Road, Tywardreath has not been welcomed by planners. Pre-application advice said the intensification of the site would lead to unreasonable harm to the amenities of the adjoining property Dunroamin and to the residents (existing and future) of Wicton.
- THE CONSTRUCTION of five large, detached houses on land southwest of 36 Tywardreath Highway would not be supported by the Tywardreath and Par NDP as it is outside the development boundary. Pre-application advice also pointed out that the site is located within a flood zone.
- FOUR four-bedroom homes can be built on the redundant car park at Fairview Park on Corporation Road, Bodmin. The application follows an earlier planning consent for six homes on the site and no longer involves the demolition of an annexe building.
- PERMISSION has been granted for a detached house to be built off an existing small settlement on land east of Polpever, Duloe.
- THE OWNERS of land behind Magistrates Grove, Trevecca have withdrawn a planning application to build 18 detached homes on the site, five of which would have been affordable.
- A DISUSED workshop on land north of Lyndon School Hill in St Neot can be converted and extended to create a home.
- APPROVAL HAS been given for a one and a half storey three-bedroom house to be built on land adjacent to Halgavor House on Halgavor Road, Bodmin.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |