PLANS are afoot to change the use of Little Harbour on Church Street, West Looe from a guest house to a residential home.
The planning application revealed the property has been marketed for over 15 months as a guest house with no success. Offers which had been made on the property had all fallen through due to concerns about the economy and its impact on the tourist industry. The estate agent who marketed the property revealed that guest houses and bed and breakfasts are becoming less viable with the move towards self-contained holiday lets.
The applicant is a prospective buyer and has made an offer to the owner subject to the planning application being approved.
- A TWO-STOREY bungalow on Water Lane, Golant can be demolished to make way for a four-bed house.
- A HOLIDAY chalet can be built in the grounds of Florrick Down, Maker Lane, Millbrook. It will replace two structures which were used by the previous owners as a temporary residence which would have needed major renovation work. The new single timber-framed structure will be on a slightly smaller footprint.
- PLANNERS have refused to give a temporary three-year consent for two static caravans on land west of Frogwell Farm on Frogwell Road, Callington.
But the caravans are already on site and occupied by the applicants, Mr and Mrs Wilce, who acquired the 2.79 acre plot in August 2021 and use it alongside another 15.9 acres where they keep poultry, sheep, pigs and goats. Their business plan says they want to stock livestock on the ‘at risk’ register selling meat, eggs and livestock alongside vegetables boxes and honey. Mention is also made of camping.
The Land Agent noted the applicant’s good intentions but said that, at present, there is not a sufficient requirement from the current number of animals to warrant a full-time presence on site. Concerns had also been raised about the land ownership and the viability of the business with likely profit margins below that of an expected agricultural minimum wage and unlikely to justify a properly constructed dwelling or a temporary consent as the proposal represents an unjustified dwelling in open countryside.
- PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought for plans to build a home on land north of Clann House, Lanivet.
- PERMISSION has been applied for to build a three-bed house on land north of Tregoon at The Mount, Par.
- A SCHEME to demolish a barn and replace it with a modern and contemporary house on land northwest of Newton, St Breward is unlikely to get support from planners. The site is in open countryside and does not meet the special circumstances required to justify development.
- TWO banks of 28 solar panels can be mounted on the ground at Treworgey Farm, Duloe.
- A DETACHED house can be built on land east of St Stephens Road, Saltash.
