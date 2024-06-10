In a planning officers report accompanying the refusal, they stated: “The Shepherds Hut is relatively minor in scale, having a floorspace of around 10.3 metres squared and a height of about 3.1m (excluding the flue). The hut sits outside of the current built form of the settlement and sits within an undeveloped parcel of land which slopes down towards the stream to the south. The site and Shepherd's Hut can be seen from the Public Right of Way (PROW) to the south of the site, which is located approximately 180m from the hut. From this viewpoint the Shepherds Hut is seen as sitting outside of the existing built form of this settlement and does not reflect the visual character of the other buildings seen from here. The introduction of this Shepherd's Hut and its subsequent use has resulted in a loss to the peace and tranquillity of this previously undeveloped parcel of land.