The proposal were described as thus: “This application refers to a parcel of land located to the west of Trerulefoot roundabout and adjacent to an existing service station located just off the A38 highway. Away from Trerulefoot and the roundabout, the surrounding area is largely rural and agricultural with undulating topography. The site is comprised of Grade 2 agricultural land and forms part of a wider field in an area designated as an Area of Great Landscape Value (AGLV).