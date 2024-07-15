Olly said the garden village is having wider ramifications. “The council has done a lot of work with Truro and Penwith College to increase a skills hubs to give the youth of Cornwall the opportunity to work their careers in house building and associated industries which come with a project like this. So kids don’t have to leave Cornwall, they can work all their lives here and earn decent money. It’s like the good old days when you had a job for life as chippies, joiners, plasterers … and they’ve got a volume of work in front of them.